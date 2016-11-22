Did your favorite Ada County nonprofit get a grant from the Idaho Community Foundation? Here’s the list

The Idaho Community Foundation’s Southwestern Regional Grants Panel has selected 91 Southwestern Idaho and Central Idaho nonprofits, educational organizations and governmental entities to receive nearly $236,000 through its competitive grant cycle. Of that, more than $82,000 will be distributed to 33 nonprofits in Ada County.
Money for the grants comes from several ICF funds that were established by donors to benefit Southwest and Central Idaho.
Inspired to donate for the next round of awards? Go to www.idcomfdn.org, click on “Donate Today,” enter “Greatest Need Endowment Fund for Southwest Idaho” in the Fund Name search field, click Search, and then click on the fund name to access the donation form.
Here’s the list of grant recipients in Ada County:
Ada County Juvenile Court Services – $2,150 to purchase musical instruments and pay for instructors from Boise Rock School to work with youth in Ada County Juvenile Detention
Assistance League of Boise – $2,000 to purchase new clothing and shoe vouchers for elementary school children in need
Big Tree Arts Inc. – $3,000 to expand all-ages poetry and spoken word community events, and all-ages workshop facilitation to the Meridian and Nampa alternative schools and larger community
Boise Contemporary Theater – $2,000 to support BCT’s acclaimed Theater Lab education program by improving production values and supporting participating instructors
Boise Public Schools Education Foundation Inc. – $4,000 to purchase basic needs items, like food, clothing and personal hygiene items for Boise schools students and their families
Boise Rescue Mission – $2,500 to build a new set of stairs at City Light’s transitional housing apartments for single women and single women with children, improving the integrity of the building and ensuring the safety of guests, staff and volunteers
Boise Urban Garden School (BUGS Inc.) – $1,000 to support staff costs to increase garden programming at Boise Parks and Recreation Community Center gardens associated with Title I schools
Children’s Home Society of Idaho, Inc. – $3,316 to ensure that all children, particularly those most at-risk, have access to mental, emotional and behavioral
City of Boise – $4,000 to provide resources for the teachers and classrooms at Hawthorne and Whitney in the Vista Neighborhood for the Boise Pre K Project which targets at-risk, underserved students
Foundation for Idaho History Inc. – $4,000 to pay for the fabrication of all new educational and inspirational exhibitions for the Idaho State Historical Museum
Garden City Public Library Foundation – $1,800 to ensure that the most underserved children and families of Garden City have year-round access to library books
Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers – $2,500 to provide access to early childhood programs for children who are born into or living in poverty between the ages of zero and 5
Good Samaritan Home – $3,000 to support the Meals Program
Idaho Dance Theatre Inc. – $1,500 to bring the interactive and inspiring educational outreach performance “Leaps and Bounds” to elementary schools in the Treasure Valley and surrounding areas
Idaho Diabetes Youth Programs Inc. – $3,300 to help underwrite the cost of participation in Hodia Camps for campers from the southwestern service region, regardless of their family’s ability to pay
Idaho Humane Society – $1,500 to provide veterinary medical care to pets of people who cannot afford services
Junior Achievement of Idaho Inc. – $1,685 to provide JA programs to students across southern Idaho at no charge
Junior League of Boise – $2,540 to build community gardens at local Ada and Canyon county elementary schools
Learning Lab Inc. – $2,540 to support Learning Lab’s Literacy for All program, which provides literacy education for low-income, functionally illiterate adults
Life’s Kitchen, Inc. – $4,000 to purchase educational and training supplies and pay for staff time for the culinary and life skills training program
Lutheran Community Services Northwest – $1,500 to more fully develop and increase after-school projects by purchasing art and educational supplies, books, healthy snacks and paying costs associated with educators and transportation of children to and from libraries or other education/enrichment sites
National Multiple Sclerosis Society Utah - S. Idaho Chapter – $2,000 to support assistance that helps needy recipients to cover expenses when insurance or disability benefits fall short or lessen the financial burden of MS on the family, assisting them to maintain independence, personal safety and quality of life
Society of St Vincent de Paul Holy Apostles conference – $2,863 to purchase a refrigerator in order to receive and distribute more fresh produce, dairy and protein to clients who are often undernourished
Society of St. Vincent de Paul, SW Idaho District Council – $1,000 to provide needed operational funding for St. Vincent de Paul’s three food banks/pantries in Boise and the dining hall.
St. John’s Society of St. Vincent de Paul – $2,500 to continue assisting individuals and families in crisis with person-to-person support and financial assistance with rent, utilities and other needs
St. Mary’s Church – $1,000 to buy dairy products, specifically milk and eggs, to supplement basic food products to serve families with children
Summer Reading Enrichment Program – $500 to purchase books, educational games, and classroom supplies
The Cabin – $2,000 to help provide Writers in the Schools creative writing residencies to local schools and juvenile detention centers with a focus on at-risk youth
The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society – $3,000 to buy physical and occupational therapy equipment to improve senior and disabled resident care
The Jesse Tree of Idaho – $4,000 to provide one-time rent assistance up to $500, case management and referral services to individuals/families facing a temporary financial crisis
The Salvation Army Boise Corps – $2,500 to provide supportive services, such as case management, parenting classes and basic baby care items to pregnant and parenting teens while they complete their high school education
The Zone, Inc. – $3,000 to provide a safe place for children to spend time after school with mentoring and academic support
Wyakin Warrior Foundation – $4,000 to provide educational assistance, financial assistance, professional development training, multifaceted mentoring, networking and job placement for veterans
