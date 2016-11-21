Letting it grow for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Einstein’s Oilery is celebrating No-Shave November with matching funds for all employee and customer donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
The Einstein’s team has collectively set aside their razors for the monthlong journey where participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.
Einstein’s employees are making donations to St. Jude’s, and Einstein’s is matching them 100 percent.
In addition, Einstein’s is pledging $6,000 in matching funds for all customer donations received at any Einstein’s location.
Donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to help educate about cancer prevention, save lives and aid those fighting the battle.
Einstein’s has six locations throughout the Valley. Go to einsteinsoilery.com/locations.
To learn more about No-Shave November’s mission, go to no-shave.org.
