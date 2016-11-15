Hold a pose for a good cause; gift a shoebox of goodies for children in need

With the holidays fast approaching, stress is inevitably creepin’ up on many of us.
So how about taking a time-out from the chaos and harmonizing the mind and body with yoga?
Get your downward dog on at Yoga for the People from 10 to 11:15 am. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the JUMP Move Studio, 5th floor, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise.
The class is taught by Jenn Crawford, certified yoga instructor and owner of donation-based Zen Riot Yoga and Wellness Studio.
As if the opportunity to ease the tension wasn’t incentive enough, all proceeds go to the Golden Eagle Audubon Society to help support nature and outdoor education programs for refugee youth.
Cost is $15. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.
Drop-off locations open for global children’s Christmas charity
Make this holiday season more meaningful through the gift of giving.
To imagine a shoebox filled with pencils, toothpaste, soap and a toy being the first gift ever to a child is, well ... unimaginable. But this is the reality for millions of kids.
Help give poverty-stricken children overseas a Christmas of their own by donating a gift-filled shoebox for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child.
Drop-off locations include Boise, Caldwell, Nampa, Emmett, Mountain Home, Weiser, Cascade and Ontario, Ore.
And collections will be taken now through Monday, Nov. 21.
Fill a shoebox with school supplies, hygiene items and toys, such as a doll or soccer ball. Personalize it with a little note or photo. Even gift wrap it — lid and box separately.
Interested in finding out the destination of your gift? Make a $7 donation toward shipping and receive a special label that allows you to track it and notifies you about the country of delivery.
Go to samaritanspurse.org for drop-off locations, shipping labels or the option to build a shoebox online.
The shoebox gifts donated by Boise volunteers ... will shine a light of hope to children living in poverty overseas.
Michael Ishmael, Northwest Regional Director for Operation Christmas Child
Celebrate winter with a film festival and benefit concert
Hang with fellow adventure-loving peeps at two Downtown Boise events, hosted by Winter Wildlands Alliance.
The Boise-based nonprofit works at the national level to inspire and educate the backcountry community to protect and care for their winter landscapes.
▪ Enjoy visions of powder at the Backcountry Film Festival from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St., Boise.
Films start at 7:30 p.m. and subjects include adventure, environment and climate, youth outdoors and the like.
There will be a raffle and beer provided by Odell Brewing Co. Tickets are $10.
▪ Showcase those dance moves at the SnowBall from 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St., Boise.
Rapidgrass, from Colorado, makes its Idaho debut delivering high-energy bluegrass.
All proceeds go toward getting kids outside this winter through Bogus Basin and the SnowSchool program.
Tickets are $35. Or snag a festival pass for $40, which gets you into the film screening and concert.
Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com, or in Boise at Outdoor Exchange, 1405 W. Grove St., in Boise.
For more information about the events, schedules and pre-parties, go to winterwildlands.org/snowball-boise.
