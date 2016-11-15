Boise mayor, faith leaders to gather for 34th annual Thanksgiving service

Civic and faith leaders of Boise will gather as they have for the past 33 years for a special service that will promote unity and common values.
The service takes place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, at St. John’s Cathedral, 807 N. 8th St. in Boise. All are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a canned good for The Idaho Foodbank. There will also be opportunities to contribute to organizations that help immigrants and refugees.
Organizers say the issues of community unity are more urgent this year because of the current political situation.
“In this environment of polarization and fear, it becomes very important for people of spirituality to show their solidarity and their openness, and to recognize and reflect the divine love that motivates and blesses us all,” said Franciscan Fr. Antonio Eguiguren. Eguiguren is the ecumenical officer for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise.
Boise Mayor David Bieter will open the service with a proclamation from the city. The service will feature prayer forms from a variety of traditions, including Hindu, Jewish, Islamic and Christian. A choir comprised of members from various faith communities will provide the music for the service.
