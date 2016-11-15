Hold a pose for a good cause

With the holidays fast approaching, stress is inevitably creepin’ up on many of us.
So how about taking a time-out from the chaos and harmonizing the mind and body with yoga?
Get your downward dog on at Yoga for the People from 10 to 11:15 am. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the JUMP Move Studio, 5th floor, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise.
The class is taught by Jenn Crawford, certified yoga instructor and owner of donation-based Zen Riot Yoga and Wellness Studio.
As if the opportunity to ease the tension wasn’t incentive enough, all proceeds go to the Golden Eagle Audubon Society to help support nature and outdoor education programs for refugee youth.
Cost is $15. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.
Comments