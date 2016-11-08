A night out helps at-risk students; spare change benefits Ronald McDonald House

High school is hard enough with all the pressure associated with maintaining grades, fitting in, making good decisions and journeying to adulthood.
Add in challenges such as not having enough to eat or being diagnosed with depression, and obtaining that education becomes even more difficult.
This is where Helping High makes an impact. The program serves about 400 students at Frank Church High School, the alternative high school for the Boise School District.
The nonprofit organization helps students overcome life’s obstacles and stay in school through an incentive approach, ultimately moving them toward a brighter future.
You can help out by attending a special fundraising event. Taylor Law Offices is organizing a Helping High Homecoming, set for 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Eighth & Main building, 800 W. Main St., Boise.
There will be music and dancing, a full bar, photo booth, food provided by Mai Thai, and live and silent auctions.
The cost is $50. To buy tickets and learn more about Helping High’s mission and incentive program, go to helpinghigh.com.
Help children heal with families by their side
With crispy, salty McDonald’s fries being a weakness to many — myself included — it’s safe to assume a visit to the golden arches is coming soon.
And while you’re indulging in that Big Mac meal, you’ll have the opportunity to support global and local chapters of Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Through Sunday, Nov. 13, customers can donate an extra $1, $3 and $5 at McDonald’s restaurants. More than 30 locations in southern Idaho are participating. And as a thank you, you’ll score a coupon for a free small fry or hash brown to redeem on your next visit.
Last year, customers from throughout the state helped to raise more than $32,000.
Donations benefit family-centered programs offered by RMHC, including providing lodging, meals and other support to families with sick children.
Visit rmhcidaho.org to learn more.
The continued support of McDonald’s restaurants and its customers ensures we’re able to help families by taking away some of their daily worries like where to stay, what to eat and how to pay for it. Parents can then focus on what matters most, their sick child and being together.
Mindy Plumlee, executive director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho
Albertsons, Talking Rain give to Idaho Foodbank
Albertsons executives Brad Street and John Colgrove recently competed in a cool shopping spree, with the benefits going to Idahoans in need.
The competitors were challenged to collect the most food they could in a two-minute time frame.
The event, helping The Idaho Foodbank launch its annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, totaled more than $14,400 in food donated by beverage company Talking Rain and $14,400 in matching monetary donations, also by Talking Rain. Albertsons, playing its part by hosting the event, also donated $500 to push the total to more than $29,300 in food and funds.
The Idaho Foodbank is hoping to raise more than $1.8 million dollars in the final two months of the year.
The Treasure Valley can help out by participating in the annual Scouting for Food food drive Saturday, Nov. 12. Boy Scouts from across the region will be collecting food donations that hungry Idahoans will need this winter.
All donors have to do is leave bags of canned food donations near their front doors on or before Nov. 12. The Scouts will pick up starting at 8 a.m. Go to idahofoodbank.org.
Grins on the Go
Seventh- and eighth-graders at Boise’s South Junior High can receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish to help prevent cavities as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins on the Go program.
Dental sealants fill the deep grooves of a child’s back teeth, where 90 percent of children’s cavities occur. The fluoride varnish helps protect the smooth surfaces of children’s teeth.
Grins on the Go clinics happen on-site at schools serving low-income families as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s community outreach efforts.
To receive these free cavity-prevention treatments, children must attend South Junior High and have a parent or guardian sign a health history and permission form. Permission forms can be obtained from the school.
The Grins on the Go clinic does not bill Medicaid or private insurance. There is no cost associated with this program.
For more information, call Delta Dental Community Outreach at 489-3541.
