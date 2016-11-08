Your spare change will help children heal with families by their side

With crispy, salty McDonald’s fries being a weakness to many — myself included — it’s safe to assume a visit to the golden arches is coming soon.
And while you’re indulging in that Big Mac meal, you’ll have the opportunity to support global and local chapters of Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Through Sunday, Nov. 13, customers can donate an extra $1, $3 and $5 at McDonald’s restaurants. More than 30 locations in southern Idaho are participating. And as a thank you, you’ll score a coupon for a free small fry or hash brown to redeem on your next visit.
Last year, customers from throughout the state helped to raise more than $32,000.
Donations benefit family-centered programs offered by RMHC, including providing lodging, meals and other support to families with sick children.
Visit rmhcidaho.org to learn more.
The continued support of McDonald’s restaurants and its customers ensures we’re able to help families by taking away some of their daily worries like where to stay, what to eat and how to pay for it. Parents can then focus on what matters most, their sick child and being together.
Mindy Plumlee, executive director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho
