Albertsons, Talking Rain give to Idaho Foodbank

Albertsons executives Brad Street and John Colgrove recently competed in a cool shopping spree, with the benefits going to Idahoans in need.
The competitors were challenged to collect the most food they could in a two-minute time frame.
The event, helping The Idaho Foodbank launch its annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, totaled more than $14,400 in food donated by beverage company Talking Rain and $14,400 in matching monetary donations, also by Talking Rain. Albertsons, playing its part by hosting the event, also donated $500 to push the total to more than $29,300 in food and funds.
The Idaho Foodbank is hoping to raise more than $1.8 million dollars in the final two months of the year.
The Treasure Valley can help out by participating in the annual Scouting for Food food drive Saturday, Nov. 12. Boy Scouts from across the region will be collecting food donations that hungry Idahoans will need this winter.
All donors have to do is leave bags of canned food donations near their front doors on or before Nov. 12. The Scouts will pick up starting at 8 a.m. Go to idahofoodbank.org.
