Get your gear ready for the Ski Swap

With Bogus Basin receiving its first snowfall of the season just a couple of weeks ago, there is no doubt the winter-sports itch is spreading across the Treasure Valley.
That first snowflake is powerful — motivating fellow skiers and snowboarders to rummage through the garage, examine their equipment and make that uber important realization: This board is sooo last season.
No biggie — sell it at the Ski Swap.
The Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation once again brings the annual used equipment sale to Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden Gity.
Sale hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Sellers can check in their items from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4; and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5.
For those wanting to shop the swap, admission is $3 and free for children younger than 12. Sunday’s $3 admission will be waived if you bring a canned food donation for the Boise Rescue Mission, which provides food, shelter, clothing and opportunities for the homeless.
Go to bbsef.org for more information.
