Sign up now to help restore Table Rock after fire

Volunteers are needed to help re-establish the native plant species that were devastated by the Table Rock fire that scorched more than 2,600 acres of the Boise Front in June of this year.
The goal is to plant 3,000 sagebrush and bitterbrush plants this fall before invasives, such as cheat grass, creep in and ultimately take over the landscape.
Join in the four-hour shifts (9 a.m. to noon) on Saturday, Oct. 29; Thursday, Nov. 3; and Saturday, Nov. 5.
Volunteers must be capable of hiking about a half mile or a little more to planting locations and of navigating semi-rough terrain over 35 acres during planting.
To sign up online for a volunteer shift, go to bit.ly/2e95IfP, contact Jerry Pugh at jpugh@cityofboise.org or call 608-7617.
