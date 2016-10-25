Oktoberfest event benefits vets; walk for suicide prevention

When was the last time that back pain and beer partied together?
Leave it to Therapeutic Associates Physical Therapy to combine the two as it celebrates National Physical Therapy Month with an Oktoberfest-themed open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at its Southeast Boise branch, 960 Broadway Ave., Suite 200.
Plan on the usual Oktoberfest action — beer, wine, food and music — combined with not-so-typical seminars on the clinic’s treatments and wellness programs.
Sip on some frosty suds like Hofbrau, Allgauer and Wiltenberger, while listening to brief discussions on yoga/pilates/personal training, women’s and men’s health, pain science, low back pain, run analysis and other topics.
Stop in for free, but donations are suggested to help raise a target of $2,000 for the Wyakin Warrior Foundation, a local support and mentoring group for severely injured veterans.
Go to therapeuticassociates.com/seboise.
Walk to Fight Suicide
Come together as a community and recognize the ways in which suicide and mental illness have affected your lives and loved ones during the Treasure Valley Out of the Darkness Walk.
An opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m. prior to the walk at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian.
The approximate 3-mile route starts and ends at the park’s bandshell, with part of the path circling The Village at Meridian.
Arrive early (9 a.m.) to peruse the resources area and gather literature, hear about upcoming events and connect with others.
Children are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat all of the information booths.
The walk benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.
Online registration closes at at noon Friday, Oct. 28; however, in-person registration is available the day of the event from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Go to bit.ly/tvootdwalk.
Thanks to walkers from cities across the country, AFSP has been able to set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20 percent by 2025.
Tending Our Foothills
Volunteers are needed to help re-establish the native plant species that were devastatedly wiped out as a result of the Table Rock fire that scorched more than 2,600 acres of the Boise Front in June/July of this year.
The goal is to plant 3,000 sagebrush and bitterbrush plants this fall before invasives, such as cheat grass, creep in and ultimately take over the landscape.
Join in the four-hour shifts (9 a.m. to noon) on Saturday, Oct. 29; Thursday, Nov. 3; and Saturday, Nov. 5.
Volunteers must be capable of hiking about a half mile or a little more to planting locations and of navigating semi-rough terrain over 35 acres during planting.
To sign up online for a volunteer shift, go to bit.ly/2e95IfP or contact Jerry Pugh at jpugh@cityofboise.org or call 608-7617.
National Adoption Month
2016 marks the 15th year in which the nation recognizes the impact adoption has on families everywhere. November features many educational and celebratory events for adoptive families and those considering adoption. For details, go to adoptanewbeginning.org.
▪ Free adoption information seminar, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at A New Beginning Adoption Agency, 8660 W. Emerald St., Suite 142, Boise. An adoptive family will share their story and answer questions.
▪ A New Beginning Adoption Agency hosts the Rock the Red Carpet Homecoming Dance, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Boys and Girls Club of America, 911 N. Meridian Road. Enjoy theater-style concessions and bid on the dessert and silent auctions. Tickets are $10 per person or $40 for a family of five or more, free for ages 2 and younger. eventbrite.com.
▪ Foster-adoption panel discussion, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the agency, 8660 W. Emerald St., Suite 142, Boise. Attendees will witness an unfiltered discussion with teen adoptees and families who have been through the process. Reserve a spot by emailing admin@adoptanewbeginning.org.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
Comments