Walk for suicide prevention

Come together as a community and recognize the ways in which suicide and mental illness have affected your lives and loved ones during the Treasure Valley Out of the Darkness Walk.
An opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m. prior to the walk at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian.
The approximate 3-mile route starts and ends at the park’s bandshell, with part of the path circling The Village at Meridian.
Arrive early (9 a.m.) to peruse the resources area and gather literature, hear about upcoming events and connect with others.
Children are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat all of the information booths.
The walk benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.
Online registration closes at at noon Friday, Oct. 28; however, in-person registration is available the day of the event from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Go to bit.ly/tvootdwalk.
Thanks to walkers from cities across the country, AFSP has been able to set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20 percent by 2025.
