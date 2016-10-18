Clean your closet, help those in need

It’s time to swap out that wardrobe y’all — put away those shorts and crop tops and bust out the chunky knits, knee high boots and cozy scarves.
And during this transition to colder weather duds, why not take the opportunity to sort through your fall wardrobe and hand over the piles of no’s to those who will wear and appreciate them?
Interfaith Sanctuary is organizing a “Pop-Up” thrift shop Saturday, Oct. 29, to provide free seasonally appropriate clothing for the homeless of Boise and needs clothing donations to help the cause.
The Pop-Up will be set up like an outdoor store at 1620 W. River St., Boise, displaying community-donated clothes in a fun, fashionable way.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests from Interfaith Sanctuary, Corpus Christi and other shelter organizations will be invited to fill a shopping bag with sweaters, pants, new socks, winter hats, backpacks, hand bags, scarves, winter coats and more — all for free.
So, help make this one-stop shop a huge success and let go of those muffin-top-inducing jeans, pieces that are still sporting price tags and more.
Donations will be accepted up until Friday, Oct. 21, at the Interfaith Sanctuary administrative offices, 3350 Americana Terrace, suite 320, in Boise, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
We aim to give our homeless community a fun and easy way to prepare for the colder months.
Interfaith Sanctuary's development director Jodi Peterson and shelter director Dan Ault
Love on a Leash
Taco and Patches are certified pet therapy dogs, and they are looking to recruit new blood to the love-n-comfort squad.
To become a part of the therapy team, your dog must adore people and other dogs ... obviously. Your pet must have a calm demeanor (no leaping, licking or body slamming), be emotionally mature, clean and healthy.
Potential prospects would bring smiles and relief to those in hospitals, hospice centers, retirement facilities and libraries.
Schools, jails and court systems also appreciate volunteer visits from fuzzy mugs.
It’s important to note that there are so many needs out there, and your dog may be considered for one level of work, but not another. So no worries if Rufus is uncomfortable around kids — perhaps senior centers would be his jam.
A rewarding adventure awaits you and your companion. Go to therapydogs.com to learn more about pet therapy and to find local contacts.
Indulge Boise Goes Pink
In support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Indulge Boise Food Tours has launched its inaugural Pink Indulgence Month.
Throughout October, Indulge Boise will help raise awareness about breast cancer by distributing information pamphlets to tour guests and will treat cancer survivors to an Indulge Boise culinary experience.
In addition, a portion of the proceeds from all tour sales will be donated to St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute.
The food tasting and walking tours launched this summer and continue through November. The tours are designed to provide local residents and visitors with both a culinary and historical experience in Downtown Boise.
Purchase tickets to the “Historic Downtown Boise Food & Cultural Tour” and “Capital City Sunday Brunch Tour” at indulgeboise.com or by calling 505-9757.
Fire and Prevention Awareness
The Meridian Police and Fire Departments have organized events this month, providing the public with opportunities to get involved with safety efforts. Go to meridiancity.org.
▪ An Rx Take Back and Free Shred Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center, 520 S. Eagle Road. Drop off sensitive documents and dispose of unused/expired prescription medication anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition is partnering with Crime Stoppers for this event. Donations are accepted, with proceeds going to AARP.
▪ Throughout the month, the Meridian Fire Department will be checking randomly chosen Meridian homes to see if the smoke alarms are working, and if the detectors are good, families will score free pizza from Domino’s.
Nonprofit Resource Thursdays
Learn about free and low-cost resources available to nonprofits during free, drop-in sessions held on the third Thursday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m. at Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
This month, on Oct. 20, Kathryn Guylay, who founded the Healthy Solutions and Nurture wellness programs in the Sun Valley area, will present “Growth Planning with the CPR Analysis.” She will explain a new process to examine and identify areas of your nonprofit that can be improved, and a plan to increase its success.
Nonprofit Resource Thursday is offered through a partnership with the Idaho Nonprofit Center.
For more information, call 972-8255 or go to boisepubliclibrary.org/calendar.
Auction for the Rivers
Take a gallery stroll highlighting the Idaho Rivers United photo contest winners at the annual Auction for the Rivers from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Barber Park Event Center, 4049 S. Eckert Road, Boise.
There also will be wine tasting, silent and live auctions, catering by Open Table Catering and music by Thomas Paul.
The event benefits Idaho Rivers United, which works to protect and restore Idaho’s rivers, and costs $20 for IRU members and $25 for nonmembers. For more information, call 343-7481 or visit idahorivers.org.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
Comments