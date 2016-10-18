You and your pet can become part of a therapy team

Taco and Patches are certified pet therapy dogs, and they are looking to recruit new blood to the love-n-comfort squad.
To become a part of the therapy team, your dog must adore people and other dogs ... obviously. Your pet must have a calm demeanor (no leaping, licking or body slamming), be emotionally mature, clean and healthy.
Potential prospects would bring smiles and relief to those in hospitals, hospice centers, retirement facilities and libraries.
Schools, jails and court systems also appreciate volunteer visits from fuzzy mugs.
It’s important to note that there are so many needs out there, and your dog may be considered for one level of work, but not another. So no worries if Rufus is uncomfortable around kids — perhaps senior centers would be a better fit.
A rewarding adventure awaits you and your companion. Go to therapydogs.com to learn more about pet therapy and to find local contacts.
Comments