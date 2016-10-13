Light of Philanthropy Award Honorees

2:57 Meet taphophile David Habben, your guide to Boise's cemeteries Pause

1:07 A look back at Idaho Gives 2015

1:17 What Happens When You Give Kids A Bag Of Dolls?

6:07 Boise Remembers Bowie

1:16 Tamarack's skiing improvements

1:55 Preview "The Outfitters" episode

0:38 Snowmaking in action

2:16 Boise State players, coaches on when they watched first Fiesta Bowl

0:26 Centennial's Christensen scores game-winner

5:00 Boise State assistant Kent Riddle on punt return changes