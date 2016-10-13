Light of Philanthropy Award Honorees

This year, the St. Luke’s Health Foundation honors Harry Bettis, Laura Bettis and Janelle Wise at the St. Luke’s Ball, 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St.
The Light of Philanthropy Award is given annually to individuals who reflect the spirit and philanthropic leadership of the late Ralph J. Comstock, Jr., demonstrating remarkable qualities in leadership, philanthropy, and humanitarianism benefiting St. Luke's and other community charities.
Harry Bettis is a fourth-generation Idahoan and president and treasurer of the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation. Daughter Laura Bettis is secretary and administrator of the foundation, and daughter Janelle Wise is the vice president and co-administrator of the foundation.
For details, go to stlukesonline.org.
