Paint inside the lines for the Boys and Girls Club

Everyone and their mom has photos either scattered on walls or chillin’ above the fireplace in their home — whether they be the traditional color-coordinated family portraits or just precious pictures of you and your matching-sweater-wearing kitty cat, Fluffy Nugget.
Now, Art Party Boise is partnering with national-brand Gifted Custom Art to shake things up a bit.
The local mobile artist business is hosting a Gifted Giving event that will transform those memories from “oh, hum” to “oh, yeah” by converting personal photos to a custom paint-by-number outline on a 16-inch by 20-inch canvas.
All ages are invited to unleash their inner Warhols from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise.
There is no fee to register for this event, BUT a $50 donation is suggested, which helps provide the same painting experience to a child at the local Boys and Girls Club of Boise.
Proudly hang up your one-of-a-kind pop art creation, or with Christmas just around the corner, wrap that sucker up and surprise someone on your nice list.
To get in on the action, upload photos by Thursday, Oct. 13, to giftedgiving.giftedcustomart.com.
Helping children learn and grow through art and bringing art back to our communities is what sparked the vision and drives the mission for Gifted.
Kevin West, Gifted Custom Art founder
The Need for Trees Continues
Let’s be real, tree removal can be expensive.
Wouldn’t it be grand if you could get that overgrown spruce uprooted from your yard for free and, at the same time, acquire that warm, fuzzy feeling of being such a generous soul?
The city of Nampa Parks and Forestry Department is providing the opportunity.
Donate your 25- to 30-foot tall evergreen, pine or spruce tree to be showcased as the Downtown Christmas tree. Apparently, the preferred species is spruce because they are fuller. And you know the drill — trees must be located within or very close to the Nampa city limits with easy access for the equipment.
Your tree will festively highlight Downtown Nampa at the Horse Mural Park at 1st Street and 12th Avenue. Mayor Bob Henry will officially light it up and give props to the family for their donation around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26.
To offer your tree for donation, contact the Parks Department at 468-5890.
The Season of Aches, Coughs and Sniffles
So whack that hack where it counts and protect yourself this season at the community health screening, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Whitney United Methodist Church, 3315 W. Overland Road, Boise.
Faculty and student clinicians from the Idaho State University-Meridian campus will administer free services, including flu shots, basic physical and dental exams, and on-site testing for blood sugar levels and cholesterol.
The event is designed for adults with no insurance or limited access to preventive health. The Idaho Foodbank will provide free boxes of food for participants.
Plan on hanging out for about 90 minutes for the full screening process. Call 373-1700 or email healthyU@isu.edu with questions.
Cultural Celebration
Celebrate the diversity of Asian cultures with the Asian World in Idaho event.
The Knitting Factory will host a formal gala, 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; and Boise State University, a free educational conference from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Hatch Ballroom, Student Union Building.
The event is part of the Community Unbound Project (CUP), which is a collaborative initiative between Boise’s Tidwell Social Work Services and Consulting Inc. and Boise State University.
The committee is dedicated to providing venues for cross-cultural education and contact that promotes understanding, healing and community building in Boise.
Past events include the African Culinary Conference in 2014 and the Arab World in Idaho in 2015.
All net proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Community Building and Healing program at Tidwell SWCS, which facilitates trauma healing, peace and reconciliation in many cultural groups.
Gala tickets are $40 and available at TicketWeb.
For more details or donations, email Kathy@tidwellservices.com or call 853-5095.
Light of Philanthropy Award Honorees
This year, the St. Luke’s Health Foundation honors Harry Bettis, Laura Bettis and Janelle Wise at the St. Luke’s Ball, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St.
The Light of Philanthropy Award is given annually to individuals who reflect the spirit and philanthropic leadership of the late Ralph J. Comstock, Jr., demonstrating remarkable qualities in leadership, philanthropy, and humanitarianism benefiting St. Luke’s and other community charities.
Harry Bettis is a fourth-generation Idahoan and president and treasurer of the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation. Daughter Laura Bettis is secretary and administrator of the foundation, and daughter Janelle Wise is the vice president and co-administrator of the foundation.
For details, go to stlukesonline.org.
