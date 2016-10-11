Free health screening provides flu shots, exams in Treasure Valley

So whack that hack where it counts and protect yourself this season at the community health screening, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Whitney United Methodist Church, 3315 W. Overland Road, Boise.
Faculty and student clinicians attending Idaho State University-Meridian campus will administer free services, including free flu shots, basic physical and dental exams, and on-site testing for blood sugar levels and cholesterol.
The event is designed for adults with no insurance or limited access to preventive health. The Idaho Foodbank will provide free boxes of food for participants.
Plan on hanging out for about 90 minutes for the full screening process. Call 373-1700 or email healthyU@isu.edu with questions.
