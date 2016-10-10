Paint inside the lines for the Boys and Girls Club

Everyone and their mom has photos either scattered on walls or chillin’ above the fireplace in their home — whether they be the traditional color-coordinated family portraits or just precious pictures of you and your matching-sweater-wearing kitty cat, Fluffy Nugget.
Now, Art Party Boise has partnered with national brand Gifted Custom Art to shake things up a bit.
The local mobile artist business is hosting a Gifted Giving event that will transform those memories from ‘oh hum’ to ‘oh yeah’ by converting personal photos to a custom paint-by-number outline on a 16x20 canvas.
All ages are invited to unleash their inner Warhols from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise.
There is no fee to register for this event, however a $50 donation is suggested, which provides the same painting experience to a child at the local Boys and Girls Club of Boise.
Proudly hang up your one-of-a-kind pop art creation, or with Christmas just around the corner, wrap that sucker up and surprise someone on your nice list.
To get in on the action, upload photos by Thursday, Oct. 13, to giftedgiving.giftedcustomart.com.
Helping children learn and grow through art and bringing art back to our communities is what sparked the vision and drives the mission for Gifted.
Kevin West, Gifted Custom Art founder
