Pigs and hops: The dynamic duo helps to deliver meals

Bacon and beer? Yes, please.
Talk about an awesome combo.
Bacon is like cheese — you can never have too much and it makes everything taste exceptionally better. So it’s no shocker that Americans’ obsession with bacon runs deep.
A festival celebrating the salty, smoky meat would appease the masses in itself, but then to go and throw beer into the mix? And make it all a big benefit?
So double up on the cholesterol meds before hitting up the Bacon and Beer Benefit, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Sockeye Brewing, 12542 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. The inaugural event is a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels and Community Outreach Behavioral Services.
Plan to feast on unique, bacon-inspired dishes created by local restaurants such as Bacon, Cloud 9, Kona, RAM, Willowcreek Grill and many others.
And wash down all that porky goodness with beer from Sockeye Brewing, Edge Brewing, Deschutes, Highland Hollow and others.
The DJ spinning tunes should distract you from sinking into a food coma.
Tickets are $30 at the door, or save $5 and buy them at SockeyeBrew.com. A ticket gets you a commemorative beer glass, 20 drink tokens and 20 food tokens. 21 and older only.
We (Sockeye Brewing) wanted to come up with a fun way to raise money for local charities by creating an event the community would get excited about. We figured the best way would be to incorporate two of our favorite things: bacon and beer. We also wanted to provide a platform for all the great local and Northwest breweries to showcase their fall seasonal beers. Mark Breske, marketing director, Sockeye Brewing
‘Over the Line!!!’
Channel your inner Lebowski, minus the bath robe and White Russian, and get on down to Big Al’s, 1900 N. Eagle Road, Meridian, for the “Knock Down Hunger” event from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.
The family-friendly night is a benefit for the Meridian Food Bank, and features bowling, a buffet pizza dinner, live auction and raffle items.
Tickets are $30 per person (six-person teams), or get in on the $40 VIP for some sweet cosmic bowling action and a one-hour arcade pass.
Knowing that you are helping to fill some bellies with food is just the incentive you need to wear someone else’s shoes for a few hours. Go to MeridianFoodBank.org for tickets.
Fabrics and ceramics
Attention all artists, crafters and educators! Need materials to bring that special project to life? Well, let the International Interior Design Association hook you up.
IIDA has acquired samples of fabric, wood, tile, vinyl and the like from local architectural and design firms to offer up to the public for free in an effort to keep the items out of the landfill.
Be green and bring your own bag to ZeroLandfill Upcycle Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Business Interiors of Idaho Warehouse, 351 N. Mitchell, Suite 200, Boise.
The already feel-good, do-good event gets better. The Women’s and Children’s Alliance is welcoming donations of any amount at the door to raise funds to furnish transitional housing.
And local designers, using only upcycled materials, have created dollhouses for the children at WCA. So check ’em out and vote for your favorite. More info on ZeroLandfill Boise’s Facebook.
Depot to don purple
Organized by The Amanda Todd Legacy Society, “Light Up Purple” is an event designed to spread awareness to mental health by lighting up city landmarks, buildings and structures all around the world.
And Michael Lupton wants Boise in on it.
He and other members of Purple Hearts for Mental Health Awareness are requesting that the Boise Train Depot illuminate in purple (whether that be lights or other decorations) on Monday, Oct. 10, in support of World Mental Health Day.
The campaign is designed to not only destigmatize issues around mental illness, but also to support Amanda’s legacy by promoting discussions surrounding mental health, digital safety, cyberbullying and exploitation.
Sign the petition at thepetitionsite.com.
Keep in mind that even if you sign the petition, it might be an uphill battle. Mike Journee, spokesman for the mayor’s office, said the city gets requests all the time from all kinds of interest groups that ask for the Boise Depot, as well as Boise City Hall and other landmarks, to be lit different colors.
In the interest of fairness to everyone and a limited number of days in the year, Journee said the city is generally unable to respond to these kinds of requests.
