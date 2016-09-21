Meet Civil War soldiers (kind of) in Boise on Saturday

The Idaho State Historical Museum in Julia Davis Park is a construction site these days, in anticipation of the museum’s big renovation and expansion, set to be unveiled next year.
In the meantime, one of the community’s best-loved historical events, Museum Comes to Life, will take place as its does every fall.
The Idaho State Historical Museum holds the 41st Museum Comes to Life from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 in Julia Davis Park.
The free festivities begin at 10 a.m. with Marimba Boise performing in the Gene Harris Bandshell. Other activities include reenactors, historic demonstrations of various crafts and trades. Diverse music and dance performances will take place throughout the day in the bandshell.
Other highlights: vintage cars in the parking lot near the Rose Garden including police cars and a stage coach; Idaho Woodcarver’s Guild; Idaho Civil War Volunteers encampment; WWII reenactors and the Society for Creative Anachronism.
Participants include representatives from Celebration Park and the Idaho Botanical Garden.
Read more about the museum, including its extensive collection of textiles, which will have a prominent display space in the new building. Check out an online gallery of collection highlights.
