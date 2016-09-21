Meet Civil War soldiers (kind of) in Boise on Saturday

2:57 Meet taphophile David Habben, your guide to Boise's cemeteries Pause

1:07 A look back at Idaho Gives 2015

1:17 What Happens When You Give Kids A Bag Of Dolls?

6:07 Boise Remembers Bowie

2:01 Boise State football practice Sept. 20, 2016

0:49 Idaho wines go for gold in 2016

3:08 Idaho wine judge Mary Cressler

7:51 Boise State co-offensive coordinator Scott Huff, pre-Oregon State

10:08 Harsin on OSU and premature celebrations

6:49 Mario Yakoo on Oregon State