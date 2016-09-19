Country for a cause: Aaron Tippin tours to raise suicide awareness

The last time Aaron Tippin graced the Treasure Valley with his music (and glorious mustache) was back in 2007 when he played the Canyon County Fair. You remember, right ... swaying, corn dog in hand, to hits such as “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” “Kiss This” and “Working Man’s Ph. D.”
Well, fast forward nine years and the country artist is back, but this time at a venue a lot less dusty and with no whiffs of goat.
He is performing an acoustic concert Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Way, Nampa, which is the fifth annual fundraiser for SPAN (Suicide Prevention Action Network). The evening consists of a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. provided by Horsewood Catering, with dessert and performance to follow. Limited tickets are $125. The $150 ticket option puts you at a table so close you can smell his aftershave. Tickets available online at eventbrite.com.
Tippin marks his silver anniversary as a recording artist this year
Tame That Mane For the Animals
For the fifth year, master stylist Patrick Lomantini and Team will be kicking off the BarkAID Lomantini National Tour (50 States Tour) to raise funds for animal shelters and rescues across the country. The unDone Salon, 738 N. Benjamin Lane, is hosting the Boise hair-cutting event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. A minimum $20 donation lets Patrick trim, tease and tousle (in a good way), with all proceeds going to Fuzzy Pawz Rescue. Call 287-2010 to schedule an appointment.
All In For a MJFF
Dan and Kelly Fromm of Meridian are hosting Poker for Parkinson’s as part of Team Fox, which is the grassroots community fundraising program at the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.
Plan on bringing your best poker face to the American Legion Post 113, 22 W. Broadway Ave., Meridian, on Friday, Sept. 23. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. and features a poker tournament, dinner and silent auction. The tournament has a guaranteed $1,000 prize pool with additional prizes from local community businesses for the winners. Final rules and payout structure to be decided by Team Dan. Play for a $45 buy-in with re-buys available within the first hour at $25. RSVP by calling 401-8369. More info at TeamFox.org.
Beer Fest Goes to the Dogs, Literally
Grab that leash and treat your four-legged friend with something other than a poop walk and get on down to the B’Arc N’ Brew, a dog-friendly brew festival from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Highlands Hollow Brewhouse, 2455 N. Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise.
Dog parades start at 1:45 and 5:45 p.m. Music begins at 1 p.m. and the bands switch up every hour. The lineup includes The Oliphants, Critter Soup, Deviant Kin, Steep Creek, Andrew Sheppard Band, and Like a Rocket. The $15 admission buys a tasting mug and 8 tickets to sample suds from Payette Brewing Co., Boise Brewing, and County Line Brewing to name a few.
And the coolest part? Supporting The Arc., which helps to connect employers with people with disabilities, while spending some QT with the Fidos, Spots and Butches in your life. Win, win!
Time to Bust Out the Hogs
The Boise Valley POW/MIA presents “Chrome at the Home,” a motorcycle show and shine event, Saturday, Sept. 24, at Idaho State Veterans Home, 320 Collins Road, Boise.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and opening ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by a free barbecue, music, silent and live auctions, raffles and children’s activities. Dice Run registration at the ISVH is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ($20 per hand). All proceeds go directly to the Idaho State Veterans Home. There is no cost to attend; $10 for show/shine registration. For more information, call 867-9105.
‘Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree’
Do you have 35-foot or taller large, live evergreen tree that seems destined to be the center of attention? Meridian wants it!
The Meridian Parks and Recreation Department is seeking the tree donation for the city’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, which is scheduled for Dec. 2 in Generations Plaza. The tree will be displayed at the corner of N. Main Street and E. Idaho Avenue throughout the month of December, and it will be illuminated each night in celebration of the holidays. For those interested in donating a tree, call city arborist Elroy Huff at 888-3579 by Nov. 4. It must be located in or around Meridian and be accessible from the front or side yard of the property.
Get Outdoors Next Week
▪ Whoa, yet another opportunity to hang out with your best furry friend! Noice!!! See Spot Walk is Oct. 1 at Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Festivities run from 9 a.m. to noon and the one-mile dog walk starts at 10 a.m. The fundraiser for the Idaho Humane Society also features games, contests, vendors, treats for you and your dog, on-site vaccinations and microchipping (additional fee) and other family-friendly entertainment. Advance registration is $30 general, $15 children 12 and younger, $25 per person for teams of four or more. Day-of registration is $35 general, $20 children. Go to seespotwalk.org.
▪ The Avimor Kids Duathlon begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Avimor’s Heritage Foothills Community Park, off Idaho 55 north of Eagle. It’s a free kids run/bike duathlon in celebration of National Community Planning Month. The event for ages 12 and younger features age-specific distances as well as medals and T-shirts for every participant. Also, healthy snacks, craft station and games, vendors, safe route to school skills course and more. Register in advance at adacounty.id.gov.
▪ The SueB 5k Walk/Run is at 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. The event honors SueB and raises funds to support survivor services at the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. And bring the kids because there is a 1/2-mile run just for them. Dutch Bros., Boise Fry Co., and Ben & Jerry’s plan to greet you after the run. Cost is $25 general, $15 children. Team prices also available. Call 343-3688 or go to wcaboise.org.
Michelle Jenkins: 208-377-6451
