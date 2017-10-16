Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl admits to desertion, doubted he could get a fair trial

More Videos 0:59 “Every flight we have, we try to become better,” Thunderbirds pilot says. Pause 2:40 BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games 6:35 Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU 0:57 Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 1:50 Construction of Idaho's first medical school ICOM nears completion in Meridian 1:54 Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 2:32 Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population 3:33 The best things Boise State football players had to say after beating San Diego State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl enters courthouse before pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty on Monday to charges that he endangered comrades by walking away from a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009. The US Army says Bergdahl asked to enter his plea before the military judge at Fort Bragg. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty on Monday to charges that he endangered comrades by walking away from a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009. The US Army says Bergdahl asked to enter his plea before the military judge at Fort Bragg. AP

