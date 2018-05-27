He was the 1st Idahoan killed in action. And he died in a war you've probably never heard of.

SHARE COPY LINK George W. Hall was the first Idahoan to die in the line of battle on Feb. 4, 1899 during the Philippine-American War. It was the first deployment of the Idaho First Volunteers after statehood. Darin Oswald

