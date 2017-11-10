Veterans Day: These Idaho women turned military service into a life of service

More Videos 2:44 Women veterans reflect on life in the service to a life of service Pause 3:13 Statesman photographer Kyle Green shares some of his best work 1:34 Creepy insects and reptiles and mammals, oh my! 8:27 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on 'unforgettable' win over Colorado State 6:17 1907 church is renovated in Boise's North End 1:39 Leon Rice weighs in on Boise State football's late-night thriller 8:42 'I don't think I can really explain it': Boise State players reflect on OT win at Colorado State 1:41 Can’t afford a lawyer? Concordia Law students in Boise might be able to help 1:08 A conversation about free speech, academic freedom at Boise State 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Women veterans reflect on life in the service to a life of service On Veterans Day, four Idaho women veterans credit their time in the military for instilling a sense of commitment to something greater than themselves. It's something that has permeated their lives, which continue to be in service to others. On Veterans Day, four Idaho women veterans credit their time in the military for instilling a sense of commitment to something greater than themselves. It's something that has permeated their lives, which continue to be in service to others. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

