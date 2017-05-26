‘Welcome to our liberators.’ In Normandy, history isn’t in the past

0:48 Play ball: see all of Boise State's new baseball uniforms Pause

2:33 A drone's eye view of the hallowed grounds at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.

5:31 Take a flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

1:45 Jail's just not the right place for the mentally ill, Nampa mother says

0:21 Caldwell's Kelsey Cornwell sees dream realized with Patriots

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:44 'Boise needed ramen': Ramen Sho restaurant brings Japanese comfort food Downtown

0:34 Quick finish: Here are the fastest kids in 5A track

1:22 After late-night shooting in Mountain Home, sheriff offers update on deputies, sparse info on suspect