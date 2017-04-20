Mountain Home squadron returns home after Southwest Asia deployment

About 500 Air Force members stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base returned to Idaho earlier this month following a 6-month deployment to Southwest Asia.
Members of the 389th Fighter Squadron and the 389th Aircraft Maintenance unit and other support units returned to Mountain Home between April 8 and 14. The mission also included 20 F-15E Strike Eagle combat jets.
“If you're asking whether or not what you do every day makes a difference, there's no question,” said Col. Jefferson O’Donnell, 366th Fighter Wing commander, addressing the wing. “The proof is in the combat air power Gunfighters deliver to the fight and upon the enemy.”
During the deployment, the team prepared and dropped more than 5,000 munitions on ISIS targets in support of U.S. Air Forces Central Command.
