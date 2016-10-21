Nampa symposium explores role of Idaho women in the military

The Warhawk Air Museum will host a free day-long symposium, “The Footprint of Military Women, Idaho and Beyond” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the museum, 201 Municipal Dr. in Nampa.
One organizer, Betty Rodgers, said the event will feature local and national speakers, including a keynote from retired U.S. Air Force Brig. General Wilma Vaught. A panel of women veterans will discuss issues including a pending new law that would require young women, along with young men, to register for the draft.
A sharing of combat stories and a Q&A with a panel of veterans and more activities are also on the roster.
The symposium content is timely, said Rodgers. This year’s Veterans Day Parade, 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Downtown Boise, will be dedicated to military women, as will Boise State University’s Veterans Week activities.
This event, the first of its kind at the Warhawk, is dedicated to Cpl. Carrie French, killed by a roadside bomb in 2005 while serving with the Idaho Army National Guard. French was the first Idaho woman to die in Iraq.
Anna Webb: 208-377-6431, @IDS_AnnaWebb
Comments