'We're not going to solve it in one fire season'

Idaho Republican Sen. Mike Crapo talks May 2, 2018, about a law Congress passed in March on disaster funding for wildfires. Firefighting eats up a growing amount of the Forest Service's budget for many projects, including those to reduce fires.
Kelsey Grey
York Fire threatens several homes on Kuna Mora Road

Local

York Fire threatens several homes on Kuna Mora Road

Firefighters work to control the York Fire in South Boise Thursday, June 29, 2017 north of Kuna Mora Road between Pleasant Valley and Cole Roads. The blaze charred over 50 acres and was threatening several homes in the area. The cause of the fire

Secretaries Zinke and Perdue visit Idaho

Fires

Secretaries Zinke and Perdue visit Idaho

Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue signs a document pledging federal and state cooperation on wildfires with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, left. The two secretaries were in Idaho with Gov. Butch Otter, right, and a group of Hot Shot

Fly over the aftermath of the 2016 Pioneer Fire

Fires

Fly over the aftermath of the 2016 Pioneer Fire

Boise County Emergency Management Coordinator John Roberts gets an aerial perspective of the damage caused by the 188,000-acre Pioneer Fire last year northeast of Boise. The Idaho Conservation League helped facilitate the flyover with EcoFlight pi

A hike through the Pioneer Fire area

Fires

A hike through the Pioneer Fire area

On May 22, Idaho Statesman reporter hiked through the Beaver Creek and Edna Creek areas north of Idaho City. Here's a look at damage there from last year's Pioneer Fire.

Pioneer Fire recovery and rehab

Fires

Pioneer Fire recovery and rehab

The U.S. Forest Service took people on a tour to show what it's doing on the land after the 200,000 acre Pioneer Fire burned through the Boise National Forest.(Rocky Barker)

A botanist visits Table Rock after its June 2016 fire

Fires

A botanist visits Table Rock after its June 2016 fire

Botanist Ann DeBolt walks in late August the trails burned in the human-caused fire near Table Rock on June 30. She is among those hopeful that native plants will be able to re-establish themselves in the area. She has seen hopeful signs.

Pioneer Fire Pyrocumulus Clouds

Fires

Pioneer Fire Pyrocumulus Clouds

Huge columns of smoke called Pyrocumulus clouds, rose above Lowman Monday August. 29, 2016 as the 111,000 acre Pioneer Fire burns into the backcountry.(Rocky Barker)