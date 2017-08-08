This is a video of smoke from the Cinder Butte Fire in Oregon. Provided by the Harney County Sheriff's Office
This is a video of smoke from the Cinder Butte Fire in Oregon. Provided by the Harney County Sheriff's Office

Fires

Headed outdoors this weekend? Think twice before you start a campfire.

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

agosto 08, 2017 7:03 AM

Stage 1 fire restrictions go into effect in the Treasure Valley starting Friday, Aug. 11, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Ada, Canyon, Gem, Payette, Elmore, Boise, Valley and Washington Counties fall under the restrictions, which ban fires, campfires and camp stoves in non-recreation areas on public and private land, roads and trails. Areas with approved fire structures such as fire rings in designated campsites, are not affected.

The restrictions prohibit smoking in open areas unless that area is free of flammable materials with a radius of at least 3 feet.

To see an interactive map with more areas affected by the restrictions, click here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fast-moving brush fire chars over 100 acres on Kuna Butte

View More Video