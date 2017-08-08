Headed outdoors this weekend? Think twice before you start a campfire.

Stage 1 fire restrictions go into effect in the Treasure Valley starting Friday, Aug. 11, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Ada, Canyon, Gem, Payette, Elmore, Boise, Valley and Washington Counties fall under the restrictions, which ban fires, campfires and camp stoves in non-recreation areas on public and private land, roads and trails. Areas with approved fire structures such as fire rings in designated campsites, are not affected.
The restrictions prohibit smoking in open areas unless that area is free of flammable materials with a radius of at least 3 feet.
To see an interactive map with more areas affected by the restrictions, click here.
