Man admits to setting off fireworks linked to June’s destructive Table Rock Fire

Taylor Kemp, 19, had repeatedly protested his innocence since he was charged in relation to the June 30 fire.
But Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to a violation of Ada County’s fireworks ordinance, admitting to lighting the illegal fireworks that authorities say burned more than 2,500 acres, destroyed a home and threatened dozens more, and blackened the well-known Boise Foothills landmark.
Next, the judge overseeing Kemp’s case will hold an evidentiary hearing to determine for sure if Kemp’s fireworks caused the Table Rock Fire. If confirmed, that will make him legally responsible for it and allow prosecutors to seek restitution for firefighting costs.
An exact restitution amount has not yet been determined. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the Boise Fire Department spent roughly $341,000, according to the latter agency.
Kemp’s charge is a misdemeanor with a punishment of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The fire became a rallying point for a short-lived push to remove a loophole in state code: Idahoans can buy illegal fireworks in this state as long as they promise not to set them off here. Fire chiefs, including Boise’s Dennis Doan, argued for changing that law. But the House State Affairs Committee earlier this month rejected the measure, in part because it did not restrict sales on tribal reservations.
Prosecutors said in January that they had a witness who saw Kemp light off a firework at the scene.
Kemp had previously maintained his innocence in multiple interviews with the Idaho Statesman, and had pleaded not guilty to the charge in September.
He called 911 to report the fire — confirmed by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office — and had claimed sheriff’s deputies coerced him into confessing.
Kemp told the Statesman he had gone up to Table Rock after dark with a friend but denied lighting any fireworks.
“I had a little box of firework poppers and were just throwing them trying to scare people,” Kemp told the Statesman in September.
He said another group of people was shooting off Roman candles and he believed one of those started the fire.
He told the same story to a television station reporter the night of the fire. And, he shared it with detectives who interviewed him on the morning of June 30.
Detectives returned in August to speak with Kemp again. At that point, he confessed to setting off the Roman candles himself, adding that he bought them at a fireworks stand in Elmore County, according to the sheriff’s office.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for further details as they are confirmed.
