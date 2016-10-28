Pioneer Fire recovery and rehab

Firefighting crews stage off of Succor Creek Road west of Homedale over the Oregon border where the Cherry Road Fire along the Idaho-Oregon border grew overnight from 3,500 acres to over 30,000 acres Monday Aug. 22, 2016.
Larry Cromwell, Lowman resident, remembers the Lowman Complex conflagration 1989. "It was a lot scarier than this one," he says comparing it to today's Pioneer Fire, "but that isn't to say this one wasn't scary."
To the relief of business, residents and travelers, Idaho 21 is now open between Idaho City and Lowman. Although the Pioneer Fire is contained on both sides of the highway, you can expect smoke and small fires. See what it looks like.