Climate change doubles wildfires

A new study out of the University of Idaho and Columbia University shows human-caused climate change doubled size of wildfires in West. (Rocky Barker)
rbarker@idahostatesman.com

Fires

Lowman: No stranger to fires

Larry Cromwell, Lowman resident, remembers the Lowman Complex conflagration 1989. "It was a lot scarier than this one," he says comparing it to today's Pioneer Fire, "but that isn't to say this one wasn't scary."

