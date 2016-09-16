Containment of the Pioneer Fire goes up ahead of the weekend

0:42 Pioneer Fire Pyrocumulus Clouds Pause

0:38 Satellite imagery shows smoke from Western fires

1:13 Cherry Road Fire burns thru cheatgrass

0:17 Cherry Road Fire grows overnight across Oregon border

1:45 Idaho Governor Otter tours Pioneer Fire

0:31 Firefighters work to clear Idaho 17

2:01 Wyden, Crapo and Risch try third time to fix wildfire funding

1:42 Fire boss Beth Lund talks about Lowman megafires

2:23 New owners of South Fork Lodge are doing okay

1:30 Lowman: No stranger to fires