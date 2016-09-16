Fires

September 16, 2016 7:55 AM

Containment of the Pioneer Fire goes up ahead of the weekend

By Erin Fenner

The containment of the Pioneer Fire, burning an estimated 188,380 acres near Idaho City and Lowman, increased to 62 percent by Friday morning, according to fire managers via Inciweb.

Cool weather and occasional rain has helped firefighters as they worked on the massive blaze. Since more rain is predicted, fire managers expect fire activity will dwindle in the Deadwood River, East Fork, Bear Valley and Five Mile Creek areas. Firefighters will take advantage of the likely slow-down by boosting fire lines to prevent the blaze from pushing west and they will keep an eye on activity in the Crooked River drainage, according to fire managers.

As of Thursday night, Stage 1 fire restrictions were lifted in the West Central Idaho Mountain. That means that though they should still be cautious, folks can build campfires, use a charcoal barbecue or sheepherder stoves outside of designated campground sites. Recreationists on Bureau of Land Management ares are still prohibited from discharging firearms that require incendiary or tracer ammunition. Fireworks are also, obviously, prohibited on BLM land. Also, don’t burn plastic, tire or explosive material.

More than 750 people are working on the fire.

Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner

