Breeding ground 'hubs' help keep sage grouse healthy. In Idaho, 1 sits near CJ Strike

'It's the coolest thing ever.' Watch the renowned sage grouse mating ritual. Sage grouse are famous for the way the males dance and strut to get the girl. Idaho Fish and Game explains. Courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game Aggregated by Chadd Cripe ×

SHARE COPY LINK Sage grouse are famous for the way the males dance and strut to get the girl. Idaho Fish and Game explains. Courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game Aggregated by Chadd Cripe