Steelhead have begun their migration from Idaho Power’s Niagara Springs fish hatchery near Wendell to the Pacific Ocean. About 1.8 million juvenile steelhead were transported to the Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam last week. These fish will travel over 500 miles to the Pacific Ocean where they will spend a year or two growing before they make their return journey upstream.
1:57
Steelhead begin migration to the Pacific Ocean
1:40
Why install solar on your home? "It's the responsible thing to do."
1:46
A wolf near Boise? Foothills homeowners describe sighting
1:02
18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged
2:27
'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help.
2:55
These are the voices speaking for wild salmon, Northwest dams & nearby communities
1:28
Free the Snake flotilla seeks to save wild salmon
1:29
Here's how the Eagle Fish Hatchery handles Idaho's famous salmon
0:27
Watch the sun disappear into smoke over Boise in this time-lapse video
2:26
'We've been managing salmon wrong for about 125 years'
2:30
Northwest fish hatcheries: 'A very valuable use of the public trust'
Lisa Hecht placed solar panels on the roof of her East Boise home after costs dropped significantly in just a two-year period. She now generates power that can be banked on Idaho Power's grid. She recently addressed the Idaho Public Utilities Commission about Idaho Power's proposal to put people like her in a separate rate class.
Anglers, Native Americans, environmental advocates and boaters joined together Sept. 9, 2017, to call for removing four dams on the Lower Snake River to save wild salmon that spawn in Idaho, eastern Oregon and eastern Washington.
Across the Pacific Northwest and the nation, people have competing visions for the Columbia River Basin and its iconic salmon runs. Reconciling their many visions, addressing climate change and protecting the salmon and its ecosystems is our challenge for the rest of the century.
More than a hundred sockeye salmon were delivered from Stanley to the Eagle Fish Hatchery in late September. These sockeye have migrated from the Pacific Ocean to Redfish Lake, climbing more than 6,000 feet in elevation.
Lance Hebdon, salmon and steelhead manager for Idaho Fish and Game, talks about the purpose of the state's hatcheries program and about trying to help provide fishing opportunities to the public in tough years.
Will Hart, who represents 130 Idahoans who get their power from the federal dams in Oregon and Washington, explains how important they are to the municipal utilities and rural co-ops that buy their power from the Bonneville Power Administration.