Why install solar on your home? "It's the responsible thing to do."

A wolf near Boise? Foothills homeowners describe sighting

18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged

'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help.

These are the voices speaking for wild salmon, Northwest dams & nearby communities

Free the Snake flotilla seeks to save wild salmon

Here's how the Eagle Fish Hatchery handles Idaho's famous salmon

Watch the sun disappear into smoke over Boise in this time-lapse video

'We've been managing salmon wrong for about 125 years'

Northwest fish hatcheries: 'A very valuable use of the public trust'

Steelhead begin migration to the Pacific Ocean

Steelhead have begun their migration from Idaho Power’s Niagara Springs fish hatchery near Wendell to the Pacific Ocean. About 1.8 million juvenile steelhead were transported to the Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam last week. These fish will travel over 500 miles to the Pacific Ocean where they will spend a year or two growing before they make their return journey upstream.
Idaho Power
Environment

Lisa Hecht placed solar panels on the roof of her East Boise home after costs dropped significantly in just a two-year period. She now generates power that can be banked on Idaho Power's grid. She recently addressed the Idaho Public Utilities Commission about Idaho Power's proposal to put people like her in a separate rate class.

The hydropower posse promotes the dams' importance

Environment

The hydropower posse promotes the dams' importance

Will Hart, who represents 130 Idahoans who get their power from the federal dams in Oregon and Washington, explains how important they are to the municipal utilities and rural co-ops that buy their power from the Bonneville Power Administration.