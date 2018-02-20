Invent a new way to kill off invasive mussels, and this $100,000 could be yours

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:47 A wolf near Boise? Foothills homeowners describe sighting Pause 1:03 18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged 2:28 'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help. 2:56 These are the voices speaking for wild salmon, Northwest dams & nearby communities 1:29 Free the Snake flotilla seeks to save wild salmon 1:30 Here's how the Eagle Fish Hatchery handles Idaho's famous salmon 0:28 Watch the sun disappear into smoke over Boise in this time-lapse video 2:27 'We've been managing salmon wrong for about 125 years' 2:31 Northwest fish hatcheries: 'A very valuable use of the public trust' 2:58 Tour an Idaho fish hatchery Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This PSA on cleaning your boat to avoid carrying invasive species between bodies of water is provided by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.

This PSA on cleaning your boat to avoid carrying invasive species between bodies of water is provided by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.