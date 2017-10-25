Steelhead don’t always die after laying eggs. That’s key to this effort to save them.

Lewiston High School senior Sean Schumacher lifts one of about 100 wild B-run steelhead released into the Snake River below Lower Granite Dam on Tuesday. The effort is part of a project involving the Nez Perce Tribe, Columbia River Inter-tribal Fish Commission and the University of Idaho to recondition female steelhead so they can spawn a second time. Schumacher is doing his senior project on steelhead. Eric Barker Lewiston Tribune