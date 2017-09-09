Everyone’s favorite science guy spotted at popular Boise restaurant

America’s favorite middle school science class diversion was spotted in Boise Friday night. Boise chef Alexander Salviejo was lucky enough to cook him a meal and capture the moment.
Bill Nye, of “Bill Nye the Science Guy” fame, showed up unexpectedly for dinner at the Riverside Hotel’s Sandbar Patio and Grill, much to the surprise of everyone in attendance. That included Salviejo, one of the chefs at the restaurant. He was tasked with making Nye the restaurant’s signature brisket sandwich.
While he was at first hesitant to interrupt Nye’s meal for a photo, Salviejo said he couldn’t let the moment pass him by.
“I was extremely shocked and couldn’t believe it was him at first. Everyone in the restaurant was pretty excited,” Salviejo told the Idaho Statesman. “He was there for dinner, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
Nye is the second well-known member of the science community to make his way to Boise in the last few weeks. Famed astronomer Neil deGrasse Tyson, a well-known friend of Nye’s, stopped by Delsa’s Ice Cream Parlor in August en route to his viewing of the Great American Eclipse.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
