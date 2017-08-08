Fire outside Bruneau spreads to 3,000 acres, threatens sage grouse

A fire on Tuesday started about 40 miles southwest of Bruneau, quickly stretching to 3,000 acres.
The fire, named the Duncan Fire, is burning in grass and brush and is still 50 percent active and running, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
The fire is burning in priority management areas for protecting sage grouse, an endangered species in Idaho.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, there were no structures threatened and about 42 personnel were on scene.
