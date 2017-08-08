No need to buy a special camera to shoot the solar eclipse. Your iPhone is just fine.

Thinking of using a special camera to shoot the upcoming Great American Eclipse? Look no further than your pocket.
Smartphones and GoPros are the way to go when snapping pictures of the event, according to USA Today. Apple said that because the iPhone (and other smartphones, for that matter) have wide angle lenses, sunlight will not be a focal point of shots and will likely not overwhelm your camera or require the purchase of a filter.
The eclipse will occur Aug. 21 and is the first total eclipse in the United States since 1918.
“You can point your iPhone at the sun right now to take photos and the camera’s sensor and lens would not be damaged,” Apple told USA Today. “The same is the case for the solar eclipse.”
Just because your phone can take it doesn’t mean your eyes can, however. If you’re planning to look at the eclipse, wear proper safety glasses.
Photographers with professional gear might have to be careful, however. Apple said cameras with significant zoom could “‘run into trouble’ because of the huge multiplication factor hitting the big lens.’”
For tips on how to shoot the eclipse, click here.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
