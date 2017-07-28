Air quality warning set for Ada, Canyon counties

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality put a yellow, or moderate, air quality alert in place for both Ada and Canyon counties due to the weekend forecast through Monday.
A yellow air quality alert means the air quality is deteriorating and it may impact the health of sensitive populations, such as children, the elderly, and people with lung and heart conditions.
All outdoor burning will be prohibited from Saturday to Monday in both unincorporated Ada County and Ada County cities. It is also prohibited in Canyon County cities.
During the yellow, or moderate, air quality alert, the DEQ encourages residents to limit their amount of driving and stop burning both outdoors and in using fireplaces or wood stoves.
