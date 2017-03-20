‘Who put salt in Rocky Barker’s corn flakes?’ Spokesman writer takes Rocky to task

Goodness! Who put salt in Rocky Barker’s corn flakes?
The Idaho Statesman columnist takes exception – big time – to a roundup of “Best Damn Things in Every State” by Matt Lynch and Andy Kryza of the Thrillist. The New York website made the understandable “mistake” of listing Lake Coeur d’Alene as the “best damn thing” in the state of Idaho.
Says the Thrillist Dynamic Duo: “Lake Coeur d’Alene is one of the most breathtaking mountain lakes in the US, an unexpected sight for any cross-country road trip highlighted by crystal waters and a shoreline dotted by cliffs and pines.”
In response, Barker of the Statesman sniffs: “For my money, it’s not even the most breathtaking mountain lake in North Idaho.” Barker prefers Priest Lake to Lake Coeur d’Alene. Quoth: “I’d recommend that Messrs (Lynch) and Kryza trade their handheld devices for flotation devices and spend an afternoon canoeing the two-mile Thorofare to Upper Priest Lake, a lake paddle unlike any in the state.”
What's your best thing about Idaho?
A good argument could be made that Coeur d’Alene, Priest and Pend Oreille lakes all are worthy of “best damn thing” status. But why the dig from someone in Sufferin’ Idaho town of Boy-C? With the help of a Huckleberry Friend, here’s a list of Boise’s top features: A 50-mile parking lot that is Interstate 84. Some 400,000 people crammed into treeless hillsides. And the home of the most useless Legislature in the country.
Lake envy is a terrible thing.
Dave Oliveria writes the Huckleberries Online Blog and column for the Spokesman-Review.
