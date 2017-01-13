Blue-green algae advisory lifted for Brownlee Reservoir

Southwest District Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality have lifted the health advisory issued for the Brownlee Reservoir in July 2016 because of blue-green algae. The 57-mile long reservoir is in the Snake River canyon on the Idaho and Oregon borders.
DEQ officials monitor the algae and toxins it produces and has confirmed that blue-green algae levels in the reservoir are now normal and toxin levels are safe.
Other blooms of algae may still exist on the reservoir, Southwest District Health advises, so anyone who uses the reservoir should always be careful and watch for and avoid visible slime, surface scum, or water with a foul odor.
High concentrations of toxin-producing blue-green algae may cause illness to both humans and animals.
Report any concerns to DEQ at 208-373-0550.
Read more about the dangers of blue-green algae on the DEQ’s website at deq.idaho.gov.
