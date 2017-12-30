Idaho universities’ research collaboration builds strong, necessary partnerships

'Payback' from athletics has lifted Boise State as a whole, Kustra says

Sports is "an enormous investment" for Boise State University, but one that has paid off for the school as a whole, said BSU President Bob Kustra. "That Fiesta Bowl of 2007 really gave us a set of strategies on how we could take the rest of the university on the national stage that football took us in that year." Kustra plans to retire in June 2018. He spoke Nov. 17, 2017, two days after announcing those retirement plans.