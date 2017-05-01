Working like a dog for finals week? BSU wants you to pet a dog, instead

If finals have got you down, Boise State University has got a way to cheer you up — puppies to snuggle on the quad and in student housing throughout the week.
On Monday afternoon, dozens of students stopped to pet, cuddle and coo over the pack of therapy and service pups, from 10-year-old pug Claire to 4-month-old Labrador retriever Yoana.
Some of the dogs were there as part of the Bronco Dogs organization, a group for people on campus who use or train service dogs or are interested in learning more about them. Yoana and 15-month-old Regina, another Lab, are in training with Canine Companions for Independence.
Students who missed the Monday session are still in luck — the dogs will be on the quad from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and from 6 to 8 p.m., they’ll be at the following residence halls: Chaffee & Kieser Halls, Monday; Suites & Square Halls, Tuesday; and Towers Hall on Wednesday.
The university also has yoga, massages and more for finals week stress relief.
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
Comments