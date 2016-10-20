Boise State student group releases response to homecoming vandalism

It took members of the Afro-Black Student Alliance a few days to gather their thoughts after they found their float celebrating the Black Lives Matter movement vandalized before the Boise State homecoming parade last weekend.
On Wednesday, the group released a video where members expressed their feelings and thoughts about the incident. They also issued an open invitation to participate in the club, mentioning a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 20) at Boise State’s Student Diversity Center.
The university is investigating the incident and seeking public help in identifying the suspected vandal(s).
