Winston Moore, who is in his 90s, stands with international students from the College of Idaho, some of whom the college says will benefit from Moore’s newly established scholarships. Provided by the College of Idaho

This Boise businessman is giving $1 million to a Treasure Valley college

June 05, 2018 06:24 PM

A longtime commercial real estate developer in Boise is giving $1 million to the College of Idaho.

The donation from Winston Moore, founder of the W.H. Moore Co., will pay for a five-year scholarship program to benefit students, pay for an outdoor-program director, offer outdoor leadership experiences to students and support internships and research.

Moore's projects over the past several decades include CentrePoint Marketplace in Meridian, a shopping center that includes a Kohl's department store and a Dick's Sporting Goods; the Forest River office park along the Greenbelt in Boise; the El Dorado business park in Meridian; and the renovation of Downtown Boise's 8th Street Marketplace. Moore is also a passionate fisherman.

“I believe that the new leadership team at The College of Idaho, Co-Presidents [Jim] Everett and [Doug] Brigham, with assistance from Marty Holly [C of I's longtime athletic director], will take the C of I to heights no one has yet dreamt of,” Moore said in a news release.

The private Caldwell liberal-arts college is renaming its Outdoor Program Center for Winston and his late wife, Diane Moore.

David Staats: 208-377-6417 @DavidStaats

