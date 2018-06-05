This Boise businessman is giving $1 million to a Treasure Valley college

A longtime commercial real estate developer in Boise is giving $1 million to the College of Idaho.
The donation from Winston Moore, founder of the W.H. Moore Co., will pay for a five-year scholarship program to benefit students, pay for an outdoor-program director, offer outdoor leadership experiences to students and support internships and research.
Moore's projects over the past several decades include CentrePoint Marketplace in Meridian, a shopping center that includes a Kohl's department store and a Dick's Sporting Goods; the Forest River office park along the Greenbelt in Boise; the El Dorado business park in Meridian; and the renovation of Downtown Boise's 8th Street Marketplace. Moore is also a passionate fisherman.
“I believe that the new leadership team at The College of Idaho, Co-Presidents [Jim] Everett and [Doug] Brigham, with assistance from Marty Holly [C of I's longtime athletic director], will take the C of I to heights no one has yet dreamt of,” Moore said in a news release.
The private Caldwell liberal-arts college is renaming its Outdoor Program Center for Winston and his late wife, Diane Moore.
