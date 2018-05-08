Boise police ID 'suspicious person' who sent junior high school into lockdown

East Junior High School was briefly on lockdown Tuesday morning due to "a suspicious individual in the parking lot," according to Boise School District officials.
Monica Walters-Wolfe, a 34-year-old Nampa woman, was arrested at the scene and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing arrest.
According to a Boise Police Department press release, officers responded to the school and advised a lockdown "after being made aware of a threat against an adult at the school."
When officers arrived at the school, they found Walters-Wolfe in a car in the school's parking lot. Police said she "had no lawful reason to be at the school."
No further details were immediately available.
Comments