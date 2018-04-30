Update: Shelter in place order lifted for Boise schools after suspect arrested

A shelter in place order at four Boise School District schools was lifted around 3:30 p.m. Monday after Boise law enforcement successfully arrested a man wanted on a warrant.
BSD spokesman Dan Hollar said Boise High School, North Junior High School and Longfellow and Washington elementary schools were following the shelter in place order at the request of Boise Police Department.
The nature of the investigation wasn't immediately clear. The Statesman has reached out to Boise Police Department for comment.
According to Hollar, students who ride the bus were able to head home, while those who drive or walk to school were being kept at the schools. Hollar emphasized that all students and staff were safe.
This is a breaking news report. We'll update this story as we learn more.
