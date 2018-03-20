A new Highlands Elementary or a renovated school? A decision has been made

Historic Highlands Elementary School will be rebuilt rather than renovated, the Boise School District announced Wednesday, after a year of information gathering and discussion about the midcentury modern structure on Bogus Basin Road.
The district said that a detailed analysis was made regarding budgetary constraints; staff and neighborhood preferences; educational impact and safety; and preservation, environmental and outdoor opportunities. Survey results showed that 68 percent of Highlands parents, staff and neighbors wanted a new school, with that growing to 82 percent just among the parents, the district said.
Debate over whether to build a new school or remodel the current facility, which was built in 1961, has been rated poorly and is outdated, has been contentious at times, with people mired in a fight over history, safety and what’s best for students.
“A new Highlands Elementary is the best fit educationally, economically and environmentally for our students and the school’s parents, staff and neighbors,” said Don Coberly, Boise School District superintendent. “With the needs of our primary constituencies now met, we look forward to designing a school that may incorporate many of the amenities requested by the public at large.”
Never miss a local story.
The design phase will continue through August 2018. Several features suggested by remodel and preservation proponents, as well as neighbors, will be included as site plans develop, the district said.
Comments