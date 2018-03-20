A new Highlands Elementary or a renovated school? A decision has been made

More Videos

Should Highlands Elementary be razed to make way for a new school building? 109

Should Highlands Elementary be razed to make way for a new school building?

Pause
The ABCs of charter schools 81

The ABCs of charter schools

Idaho students take action on gun control, plan march 105

Idaho students take action on gun control, plan march

Building a robot: 'The hardest fun you'll ever have' 125

Building a robot: "The hardest fun you'll ever have"

What would you ask an astronaut aboard the International Space Station? 112

What would you ask an astronaut aboard the International Space Station?

New Plymouth students walk out of class after they say principal was forced to resign 11

New Plymouth students walk out of class after they say principal was forced to resign

'Payback' from athletics has lifted Boise State as a whole, Kustra says 117

'Payback' from athletics has lifted Boise State as a whole, Kustra says

Boise State's Bob Kustra on his achievements & regrets 179

Boise State's Bob Kustra on his achievements & regrets

'This is a real baseball town': Boise State's Bob Kustra on creating a program 147

'This is a real baseball town': Boise State's Bob Kustra on creating a program

Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU 64

Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU

Boise's Highlands Elementary was built in 1961 on Bogus Basin Road. The Boise School District says it is overdue to be replaced and hopes to build a new building, but is taking into consideration that some want to renovate the existing structure. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise's Highlands Elementary was built in 1961 on Bogus Basin Road. The Boise School District says it is overdue to be replaced and hopes to build a new building, but is taking into consideration that some want to renovate the existing structure. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Education

A new Highlands Elementary or a renovated school? A decision has been made

Statesman staff

March 20, 2018 07:24 PM

Historic Highlands Elementary School will be rebuilt rather than renovated, the Boise School District announced Wednesday, after a year of information gathering and discussion about the midcentury modern structure on Bogus Basin Road.

The district said that a detailed analysis was made regarding budgetary constraints; staff and neighborhood preferences; educational impact and safety; and preservation, environmental and outdoor opportunities. Survey results showed that 68 percent of Highlands parents, staff and neighbors wanted a new school, with that growing to 82 percent just among the parents, the district said.

Debate over whether to build a new school or remodel the current facility, which was built in 1961, has been rated poorly and is outdated, has been contentious at times, with people mired in a fight over history, safety and what’s best for students.

“A new Highlands Elementary is the best fit educationally, economically and environmentally for our students and the school’s parents, staff and neighbors,” said Don Coberly, Boise School District superintendent. “With the needs of our primary constituencies now met, we look forward to designing a school that may incorporate many of the amenities requested by the public at large.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The design phase will continue through August 2018. Several features suggested by remodel and preservation proponents, as well as neighbors, will be included as site plans develop, the district said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Should Highlands Elementary be razed to make way for a new school building? 109

Should Highlands Elementary be razed to make way for a new school building?

Pause
The ABCs of charter schools 81

The ABCs of charter schools

Idaho students take action on gun control, plan march 105

Idaho students take action on gun control, plan march

Building a robot: 'The hardest fun you'll ever have' 125

Building a robot: "The hardest fun you'll ever have"

What would you ask an astronaut aboard the International Space Station? 112

What would you ask an astronaut aboard the International Space Station?

New Plymouth students walk out of class after they say principal was forced to resign 11

New Plymouth students walk out of class after they say principal was forced to resign

'Payback' from athletics has lifted Boise State as a whole, Kustra says 117

'Payback' from athletics has lifted Boise State as a whole, Kustra says

Boise State's Bob Kustra on his achievements & regrets 179

Boise State's Bob Kustra on his achievements & regrets

'This is a real baseball town': Boise State's Bob Kustra on creating a program 147

'This is a real baseball town': Boise State's Bob Kustra on creating a program

Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU 64

Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU

Should Highlands Elementary be razed to make way for a new school building?

View More Video